Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Holdings Raised by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,567 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.80% of Aspen Aerogels worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 939,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 202,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 56,888 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 809,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 654,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 285,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. Aspen Aerogels Inc has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

