ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

