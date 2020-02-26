Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Million

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) to announce sales of $3.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.23 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $3.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year sales of $14.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $15.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.14 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $27.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply