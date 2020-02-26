Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) to announce sales of $3.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.23 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $3.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year sales of $14.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $15.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.14 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $27.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

