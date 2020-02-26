Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,883.57 ($37.93).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Associated British Foods to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday.

Associated British Foods stock traded down GBX 127 ($1.67) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,416 ($31.78). 851,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,643.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,443.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

