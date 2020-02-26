Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 606,934 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.64% of Assured Guaranty worth $123,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,574,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,014,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 469,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,861,000 after acquiring an additional 108,630 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $138,236.00. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.22. 214,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

