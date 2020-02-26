Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Short Interest Update

Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the January 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Asta Funding stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. Asta Funding has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

Asta Funding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the consumer receivables business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and South America. It operates through three segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, and Social Security Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment is involved in purchasing, managing, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including judgment receivables, which are accounts where outside attorneys secure judgments directly against the consumer; charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; and semi-performing receivables that are accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators.

