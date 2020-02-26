AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,511 ($98.80).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

In other news, insider Michel Demare purchased 700 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,313 ($96.20) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a one year high of £727.50 ($956.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion and a PE ratio of 71.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,624.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,370.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 146.40 ($1.93) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 2.12%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

