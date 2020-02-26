AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Stake Boosted by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZN. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 171,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,591,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Leerink Swann began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

AZN opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $124.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.