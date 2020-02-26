ATBCoin (ATB) Price Down 27.8% This Week

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. During the last week, ATBCoin has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $50,958.00 and approximately $42,569.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,704.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.51 or 0.03703075 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00800916 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00018155 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit, HitBTC, Exrates and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

