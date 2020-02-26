ATC Coin (ATCC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,477.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $5,477.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00684019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007636 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,849,072 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

