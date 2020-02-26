ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a growth of 441.9% from the January 30th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

ATIF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 91,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,826. ATIF has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region.

