Atlassian’s (TEAM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

TEAM stock opened at $144.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -135.03, a P/E/G ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.65 and a 200-day moving average of $131.02. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $99.77 and a 12-month high of $156.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 68.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 132.4% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 104,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

