AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Decreased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.0% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.13. 3,124,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,035,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

