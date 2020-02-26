AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $37.18. 25,300,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,035,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a market cap of $266.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

