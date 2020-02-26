AUB Group Ltd (ASX:AUB) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.15

AUB Group Ltd (ASX:AUB) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from AUB Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.

AUB Group stock traded up A$0.95 ($0.67) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting A$13.89 ($9.85). The stock had a trading volume of 678,976 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 20.01. AUB Group has a 52-week low of A$10.15 ($7.20) and a 52-week high of A$13.71 ($9.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61.

In other news, insider Michael(Mike) Emmett 276,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th.

About AUB Group

AUB Group Limited provides insurance broking, underwriting, and risk services in Australasia. The company operates insurance broking networks represented by approximately 100 businesses, as well as distributes ancillary products; and underwrites, distributes, and manages insurance products and portfolios on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

