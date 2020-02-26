Auctus Trading 28.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Auctus has a total market cap of $353,640.00 and $3,110.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. One Auctus token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Auctus

Auctus was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,535,815 tokens. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

