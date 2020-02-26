Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.