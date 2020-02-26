Aurora Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Aurora has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and $1.60 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Bitinka, Indodax and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00482006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $535.44 or 0.06149144 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00061972 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00025960 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, CoinEgg, Bitinka and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

