Auroracoin (AUR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46.00

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 31.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, ISX and YoBit. Auroracoin has a market cap of $705,798.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00040577 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00071187 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000847 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,786.26 or 1.00401782 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00055515 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000649 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000517 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ISX, Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

