Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 370,300 shares, a growth of 161.7% from the January 30th total of 141,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auryn Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

AUG traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. 565,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,721. Auryn Resources has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $1.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auryn Resources stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

