Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Autoliv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Autoliv by 808.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALV opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.24. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $61.07 and a 1 year high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

