Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $398.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.82. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

In other news, Director Eric J. Ende bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Corporate insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

