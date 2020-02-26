Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Update

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the January 30th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.62% of Avalon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Avalon alerts:

AWX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,611. Avalon has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.36.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.