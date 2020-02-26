Avast PLC (LON:AVST) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Avast PLC (LON:AVST) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Avast stock traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 404.60 ($5.32). The stock had a trading volume of 5,774,627 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92. Avast has a 52-week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 552 ($7.26). The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 476.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 423.01.

In other news, insider Ulf Claesson sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total transaction of £2,170,000 ($2,854,511.97).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVST shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Avast from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Avast from GBX 453 ($5.96) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 490.50 ($6.45).

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

