Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Down 37.4% in February

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the January 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ATXI stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. 174,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,258. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

In other Avenue Therapeutics news, Director Neil Herskowitz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATXI. ValuEngine lowered Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.