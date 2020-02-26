Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AVG traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 285 ($3.75). The company had a trading volume of 77,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,181. The company has a market capitalization of $100.02 million and a PE ratio of 35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 314.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 269.48. Avingtrans has a twelve month low of GBX 198.10 ($2.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 334.02 ($4.39).

Separately, FinnCap lifted their price objective on Avingtrans from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, containers, and skidded systems; and fabricated poles and cabinets for roadside safety cameras and rail track signaling.

