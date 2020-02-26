Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. Avista also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.95-2.15 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Avista from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $45.25.

NYSE:AVA traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.18. 49,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,397. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.14. Avista has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.78%.

In other news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,008.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

