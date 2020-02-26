Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the quarter. Axos Financial makes up 0.6% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.28% of Axos Financial worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,664,000 after buying an additional 89,054 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after buying an additional 291,221 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,900,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,888,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AX opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Axos Financial Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

