Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Short Interest Up 49.7% in February

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the January 30th total of 694,700 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of AXGT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,463. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $94.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Axovant Gene Therapies has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $19.60.

Get Axovant Gene Therapies alerts:

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.16. Research analysts anticipate that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $65,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $967,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.