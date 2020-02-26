B. Riley Comments on Flagstar Bancorp Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

FBC stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 83,911 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 29,560 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 202,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 143,665 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 4.62%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

