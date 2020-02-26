B. Riley Comments on IntriCon Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IntriCon in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IIN. ValuEngine downgraded IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of IIN opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. IntriCon has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $28.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $142.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.43, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in IntriCon during the third quarter worth $46,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in IntriCon by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in IntriCon by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IntriCon by 57.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.