B. Riley Comments on S&W Seed’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of S&W Seed in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 20.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million.

SANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday.

SANW remained flat at $$2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,682. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $99.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.54. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in S&W Seed by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,246,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 43,297 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 407,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mfp Partners Lp bought 22,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $66,186.45. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

