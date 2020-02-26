B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Update

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the January 30th total of 7,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of BTG traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,930,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460,571. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 82,885 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 179,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,525,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,430 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,908,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 170,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,537,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 999,000 shares in the last quarter.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

