Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) CEO Buys $199,645.96 in Stock

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,645.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,234. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lorenzo Simonelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 15,368 shares of Baker Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,368.64.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $17.76. 11,815,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723,001. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKR. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

