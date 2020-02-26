Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Earning Extremely Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) have trended extremely positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Balfour Beatty earned a news impact score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price (down previously from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 333.75 ($4.39).

LON:BBY opened at GBX 267 ($3.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Balfour Beatty has a one year low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a one year high of GBX 296.60 ($3.90). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 268.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 238.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.58.

In other news, insider Anne Drinkwater purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Also, insider Leo Quinn purchased 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,731.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

