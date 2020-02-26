Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $596,226.10. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,986 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,944. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $5,849,811,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Ball by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,069,000 after acquiring an additional 754,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,286,000 after buying an additional 703,830 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $38,261,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,687,000 after buying an additional 524,374 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. Ball has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $82.82. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ball will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

