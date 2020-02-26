Ballard Power Systems (BLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of C$49.61 and a 12 month high of C$2.32.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

