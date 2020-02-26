Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.