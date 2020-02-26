Banano Price Down 19.6% This Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Banano has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $599,786.00 and approximately $10,758.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.25 or 0.02534201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00208836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00046146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00125333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 3,090,428,164 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,490,707 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

