Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,640,000 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the January 30th total of 15,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:BBD traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,478,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,278,532. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0037 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 500,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 127,433 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,319,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,301,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,997 shares during the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

