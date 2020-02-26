Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bancolombia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Bancolombia stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.95. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $44.66 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 522.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

