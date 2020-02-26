Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s 8th Largest Position

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 2.0% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $29,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after buying an additional 502,200 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,643,000 after buying an additional 40,133 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,519,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,535,352. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $267.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

