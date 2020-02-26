Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the January 30th total of 119,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $220,970.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,617.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $74,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,728 shares of company stock worth $653,665. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Bank of Marin acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $8,012,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 100,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRC. BidaskClub cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of BMRC stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 22,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,993. The firm has a market cap of $556.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 31.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

