Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,685,600 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,304,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.30% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $92,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $765,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,150 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 343,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

COG stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.47. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COG. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

