Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 176,631 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 113.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,631 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.66% of WellCare Health Plans worth $109,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter valued at about $9,926,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 82.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCG opened at $349.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.56 and a 52 week high of $350.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCG. Piper Sandler downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

