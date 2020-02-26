Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 394,738 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,233,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394,738 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.39% of Cerner worth $90,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Cerner by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cerner from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

