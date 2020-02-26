Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 52,124 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.29% of Aptiv worth $70,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $951,451,000 after purchasing an additional 94,635 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,095,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,086,000 after acquiring an additional 212,571 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,076,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,130,000 after acquiring an additional 41,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.05.

Aptiv stock opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.49. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.33%.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

