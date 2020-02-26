Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 79,638 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 79,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of Ecolab worth $91,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.77.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,856 shares of company stock valued at $36,521,858. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $194.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $211.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.60. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

