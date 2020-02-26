Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 880,730 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,412,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880,730 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.10% of US Foods worth $101,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in US Foods by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 288,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 45,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in US Foods by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,725 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

