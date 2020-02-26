Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,844 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,342 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Norfolk Southern worth $75,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC opened at $194.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $166.57 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.05.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

